Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 11370H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11370H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11370H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1578 vs 1292 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
485
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3664
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2914
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1288
Core i7 11370H +21%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +31%
7381
5634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-11370H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 11370H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
