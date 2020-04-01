Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 1165G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Has 4 physical cores more
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Core i7 1165G7 +2%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +46%
3747
2564
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3011
Core i7 1165G7 +8%
3255
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +35%
17468
12932
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Core i7 1165G7 +22%
1524
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +31%
6733
5122
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|September 2, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
