Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 1180G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 0.9-2.2 GHz i7 1180G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- 26% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1180G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 15 vs 45 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1474 vs 1263 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
482
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2894
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16398
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1263
Core i7 1180G7 +15%
1455
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +40%
7032
5028
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-1180G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1598
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 96
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|8x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|7-15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 1180G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
