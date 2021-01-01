Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 11850H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 2.1-2.5 GHz i7 11850H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Unlocked multiplier
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11850H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1631 vs 1304 points
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1268
Core i7 11850H +17%
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10545
Core i7 11850H +16%
12248
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2870
Core i7 11850H +9%
3140
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16380
Core i7 11850H +21%
19858
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1298
Core i7 11850H +25%
1626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7347
Core i7 11850H +25%
9189
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|583 USD
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-11850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|21-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|900 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 11850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1