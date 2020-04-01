Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 8750H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK with 8-cores against the 2.2 GHz i7 8750H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8750H
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +16%
488
419
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +60%
3747
2341
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +27%
3011
2377
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +71%
17468
10215
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +22%
1249
1022
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +51%
6733
4463
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-8750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 8750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K and i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i9 9900K and i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS and Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 8750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H and Intel Core i7 8750H
- Intel Core i7 10510U and i7 8750H