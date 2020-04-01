Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i7 9700K
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz i7 9700K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i7 9700K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +5%
488
464
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +1%
3747
3698
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
3011
2923
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +18%
17468
14855
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +1%
1249
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Core i7 9700K +12%
7545
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|583 USD
|385 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i7-9700K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i7 9700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10900K or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i5 10600K or Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i9 9900K or Intel Core i7 9700K
- Intel Core i7 10700 or Intel Core i7 9700K