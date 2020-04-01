Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i9 10885H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK against the 2.4 GHz i9 10885H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10885H
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +1%
3011
2982
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +6%
17468
16553
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Core i9 10885H +4%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Core i9 10885H +8%
7284
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i9-10885H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10885H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
