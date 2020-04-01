Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i9 10900KF
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900KF (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i9 10900KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
488
Core i9 10900KF +9%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Core i9 10900KF +71%
6414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3011
Core i9 10900KF +4%
3146
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Core i9 10900KF +36%
23756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1249
Core i9 10900KF +10%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Core i9 10900KF +63%
10951
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|472 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i9-10900KF
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
