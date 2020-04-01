Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i9 10900T
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 1.9 GHz i9 10900T (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +3%
488
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Core i9 10900T +27%
4768
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +12%
3011
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +2%
17468
17043
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +1%
1249
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Core i9 10900T +34%
9036
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|583 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i9-10900T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1