We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 1.9 GHz i9 10900T (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900T and 10980HK
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
  • More than 28 °C higher critical temperature
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i9 10980HK – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980HK and i9 10900T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price 583 USD 439 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Comet Lake
Model number i9-10980HK i9-10900T
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x -
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 72°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page Intel Core i9 10900T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10900T or i9 10980HK?
