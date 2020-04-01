Intel Core i9 10980HK vs i9 10900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900X (desktop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i9 10900X – 45 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900X
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More than 22 °C higher critical temperature
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +2%
488
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3747
Core i9 10900X +54%
5777
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +8%
3011
2779
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17468
Core i9 10900X +32%
23069
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980HK +8%
1249
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6733
Core i9 10900X +59%
10688
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 1, 2020
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|583 USD
|590 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980HK
|i9-10900X
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.3 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|24x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|72°C
|94°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|Intel Core i9 10900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|48
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
