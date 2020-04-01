Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980HK or Core i9 10920X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.4 GHz Intel Core i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 10920X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
  • Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i9 10920X – 45 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer - released 6 months later
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • More than 22 °C higher critical temperature
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980HK
17468
Core i9 10920X +53%
26768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 1, 2020 October 7, 2019
Launch price 583 USD -
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Cascade Lake
Model number i9-10980HK i9-10920X
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.3 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 24x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 165 W
Max. temperature 72°C 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980HK official page Intel Core i9 10920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 48
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

