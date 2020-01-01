Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980XE or Ryzen 5 3600: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600 and 10980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Has 12 physical cores more
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 9 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +147%
8854
Ryzen 5 3600
3583
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +94%
34744
Ryzen 5 3600
17906
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +109%
15408
Ryzen 5 3600
7365

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980XE and AMD Ryzen 5 3600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 July 7, 2019
Launch price 1979 USD 199 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10980XE -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 18 6
Threads 36 12
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 36x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 86°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980XE official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i9 10980XE?
