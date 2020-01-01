Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Has 12 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1634 vs 1174 points
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
485
Ryzen 5 5600X +20%
583
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +103%
8658
4271
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2596
Ryzen 5 5600X +31%
3388
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +56%
34137
21924
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1170
Ryzen 5 5600X +40%
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +81%
14786
8178
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|6
|Threads
|36
|12
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
