Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +1%
499
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +81%
8854
4905
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Ryzen 7 3700X +3%
2739
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +50%
34744
23213
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Ryzen 7 3700X +10%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +78%
15408
8633
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|8
|Threads
|36
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
