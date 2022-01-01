Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980XE or Ryzen 7 5700G: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700G and 10980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1215 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
  • More than 9° C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +24%
17559
Ryzen 7 5700G
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +36%
33722
Ryzen 7 5700G
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +76%
17089
Ryzen 7 5700G
9689
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980XE and AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 April 13, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Cascade Lake Cezanne
Model number i9-10980XE -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 18 8
Threads 36 16
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 38x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 86°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Boost Clock - 2000 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980XE official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 24
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G or Intel Core i9 10980XE?
