Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1575 vs 1215 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
- More than 9° C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1082
Ryzen 7 5700G +40%
1514
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +24%
17559
14112
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2693
Ryzen 7 5700G +22%
3296
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +36%
33722
24735
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1226
Ryzen 7 5700G +29%
1580
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +76%
17089
9689
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|April 13, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|18
|8
|Threads
|36
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|2000 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|24
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1