Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
484
Ryzen 7 5800X +21%
585
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +45%
8609
5925
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2621
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34139
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1146
Ryzen 7 5800X +40%
1606
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +49%
15120
10127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|449 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|8
|Threads
|36
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1