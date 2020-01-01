Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 6 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
- Newer - released 10 months later
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Ryzen 9 3900XT +7%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +18%
8854
7521
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Ryzen 9 3900XT +8%
2856
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +3%
34744
33631
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Ryzen 9 3900XT +13%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +22%
15408
12655
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|July 7, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|499 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|12
|Threads
|36
|24
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|38x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
