Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8854
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34744
Ryzen 9 3950X +14%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Ryzen 9 3950X +10%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +3%
15408
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|749 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|16
|Threads
|36
|32
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
4 (23.5%)
13 (76.5%)
Total votes: 17