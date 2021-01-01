Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 10980XE or Ryzen 9 5900: what's better?

Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900 and 10980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1174 points
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 9° C higher critical temperature
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE
2710
Ryzen 9 5900 +32%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE
34575
Ryzen 9 5900 +11%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE
1196
Ryzen 9 5900 +36%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +40%
15304
Ryzen 9 5900
10900

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980XE and AMD Ryzen 9 5900

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 January 12, 2021
Launch price 1979 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 3
Model number i9-10980XE -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 18 12
Threads 36 24
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 86°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980XE official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900 or Intel Core i9 10980XE?
