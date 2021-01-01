Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
98
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
80
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
82
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
90
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 6 more physical cores
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1614 vs 1174 points
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9° C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8812
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2710
Ryzen 9 5900 +32%
3585
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34575
Ryzen 9 5900 +11%
38476
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1196
Ryzen 9 5900 +36%
1621
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +40%
15304
10900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|12
|Threads
|36
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|30x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
