Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 36% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 105 vs 165 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9 °C higher critical temperature
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
489
Ryzen 9 5950X +30%
636
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8644
Ryzen 9 5950X +16%
10044
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
33754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1164
Ryzen 9 5950X +47%
1707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15090
Ryzen 9 5950X +15%
17364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|799 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|16
|Threads
|36
|32
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|34x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10980HK and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10900K and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Intel Core i9 10900X and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Intel Core i9 10920X and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X