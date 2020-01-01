Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- Consumes up to 8% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2950X – 165 vs 180 Watt
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +12%
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +27%
8854
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +6%
2647
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +13%
34744
30839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +7%
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +19%
15408
12917
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|August 31, 2018
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|899 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|16
|Threads
|36
|32
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|35x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|9.6 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|180 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|60
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
