We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2970WX and 10980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Newer - released 1 year later
  • Consumes up to 34% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 165 vs 250 Watt
  • More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980XE and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 October 1, 2018
Launch price 1979 USD 1299 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen+
Model number i9-10980XE -
Socket LGA-2066 sTR4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 18 24
Threads 36 48
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 30x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 165 W 250 W
Max. temperature 86°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980XE official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 60
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or Intel Core i9 10980XE?
