Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3970X – 165 vs 280 Watt
- More than 18 °C higher critical temperature
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Has 103 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 14 physical cores more
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8854
Ryzen Threadripper 3970X +101%
17759
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
2713
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34744
64450
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
1294
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15408
26031
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|1999 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|32
|Threads
|36
|64
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|23.5 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|64
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
