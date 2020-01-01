Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 165 vs 280 Watt
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 103 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 46 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 9 °C higher critical temperature
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8854
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +185%
25263
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +3%
2647
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34744
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +134%
81158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
1268
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15408
23555
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|January 10, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|3990 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|64
|Threads
|36
|128
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|29x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|88
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
4 (33.3%)
8 (66.7%)
Total votes: 12
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i9 10980XE or Intel Core i9 10900K
- Intel Core i9 10980XE or Intel Core i9 10900X
- Intel Core i9 10980XE or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X
- Intel Core i9 10980XE or Intel Core i9 10940X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X or AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X