Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

Intel Core i9 10980XE
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
Intel Core i9 10980XE
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and 10980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 165 vs 280 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 39 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980XE and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 7, 2019 July 14, 2020
Launch price 1979 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-10980XE -
Socket LGA-2066 sWRX8
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 18 16
Threads 36 32
Base Frequency 3.0 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x 39x
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 280 W
Max. temperature 86°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 256 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 8
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980XE official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 128
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Intel Core i9 10980XE?
