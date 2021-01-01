Intel Core i9 10980XE vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.0 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Consumes up to 41% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX – 165 vs 280 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX
- Has 231 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 46 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +3%
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8756
24691
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +1%
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34158
87074
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1189
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
15232
20900
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|July 14, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|64
|Threads
|36
|128
|Base Frequency
|3.0 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|27x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|256MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|8
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|128
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
