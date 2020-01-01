Intel Core i9 10980XE vs i7 10875H
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE (desktop) with 18-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 45 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Core i7 10875H +2%
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +143%
8854
3637
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Core i7 10875H +10%
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +114%
34744
16251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Core i7 10875H +9%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +122%
15408
6951
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|18
|8
|Threads
|36
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i9 10980HK and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3960X and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Intel Core i7 10750H and Intel Core i7 10875H
- AMD Ryzen 7 4800H and Intel Core i7 10875H
- Intel Core i9 9900K and Intel Core i7 10875H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS and Intel Core i7 10875H
- Intel Core i9 10980HK and Intel Core i7 10875H