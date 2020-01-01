Intel Core i9 10980XE vs i9 10900
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900 with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Core i9 10900 +7%
535
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +50%
8854
5915
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Core i9 10900 +20%
3171
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +62%
34744
21409
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Core i9 10900 +14%
1346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +45%
15408
10608
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|i9-10900
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|18
|10
|Threads
|36
|20
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|Intel Core i9 10900 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
