Intel Core i9 10980XE vs i9 10900KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.7 GHz i9 10900KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900KF
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 125 vs 165 Watt
- More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Core i9 10900KF +7%
533
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +38%
8854
6414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Core i9 10900KF +19%
3146
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +46%
34744
23756
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Core i9 10900KF +16%
1376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +41%
15408
10951
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|472 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|i9-10900KF
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|18
|10
|Threads
|36
|20
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|Intel Core i9 10900KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
