Intel Core i9 10980XE vs i9 10900T

Intel Core i9 10980XE
Intel Core i9 10980XE
VS
Intel Core i9 10900T
Intel Core i9 10900T

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 1.9 GHz i9 10900T with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10900T and 10980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 8 physical cores more
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
  • Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 35 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +104%
34744
Core i9 10900T
17043
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980XE and i9 10900T

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price 1979 USD 439 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-10980XE i9-10900T
Socket LGA-2066 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 18 10
Threads 36 20
Base Frequency 3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x -
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 35 W
Max. temperature 86°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980XE official page Intel Core i9 10900T official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

