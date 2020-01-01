Intel Core i9 10980XE vs i9 10900T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 1.9 GHz i9 10900T with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900T
- Consumes up to 79% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 35 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +5%
499
473
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +86%
8854
4768
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Core i9 10900T +1%
2685
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +104%
34744
17043
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Core i9 10900T +5%
1238
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +71%
15408
9036
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|439 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|i9-10900T
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|18
|10
|Threads
|36
|20
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|1.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|Intel Core i9 10900T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
