Intel Core i9 10980XE vs i9 10920X

Intel Core i9 10980XE
Intel Core i9 10980XE
VS
Intel Core i9 10920X
Intel Core i9 10920X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE with 18-cores against the 3.5 GHz i9 10920X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10920X and 10980XE
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Has 6 physical cores more
  • Has 5 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10920X
  • More than 8 °C higher critical temperature

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +30%
34744
Core i9 10920X
26768
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +16%
15408
Core i9 10920X
13338

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 10980XE and i9 10920X

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released October 7, 2019 October 7, 2019
Launch price 1979 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Cascade Lake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-10980XE i9-10920X
Socket LGA-2066 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 18 12
Threads 36 24
Base Frequency 3 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 30x -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) -
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 25MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 165 W
Max. temperature 86°C 94°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 256 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 4
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 10980XE official page Intel Core i9 10920X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 48 48
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10920X or i9 10980XE?
