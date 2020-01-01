Intel Core i9 10980XE vs i9 10980HK
We compared two CPUs: the 3 GHz Intel Core i9 10980XE (desktop) with 18-cores against the 2.4 GHz i9 10980HK (laptop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Has 10 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- More than 14 °C higher critical temperature
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980HK
- Consumes up to 73% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 45 vs 165 Watt
- Newer - released 6 months later
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.3 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +2%
499
488
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +136%
8854
3747
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2647
Core i9 10980HK +14%
3011
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +99%
34744
17468
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1182
Core i9 10980HK +6%
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 10980XE +129%
15408
6733
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|October 7, 2019
|April 1, 2020
|Launch price
|1979 USD
|583 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Cascade Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i9-10980XE
|i9-10980HK
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|18
|8
|Threads
|36
|16
|Base Frequency
|3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|30x
|24x
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|25MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|86°C
|72°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|Intel Core i9 10980HK official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|48
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
