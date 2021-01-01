Intel Core i9 11900 vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +9%
537
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4755
Ryzen 7 3700X +4%
4926
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2692
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23229
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1270
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8564
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|18x
|36x
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|-
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
