Intel Core i9 11900 vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1711 vs 1496 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Core i9 11900 – 54 vs 65 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1468
Ryzen 9 5900HX +2%
1498
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +4%
13390
12910
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +7%
3479
3257
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +1%
23433
23218
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +15%
1727
1501
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +18%
9768
8291
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cezanne
|Model number
|i9-11900
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
