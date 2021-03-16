Intel Core i9 11900 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX with 24-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX – 65 vs 250 Watt
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1654 vs 1060 points
- More than 32° C higher critical temperature
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 16 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 37.42 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +54%
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8447
11185
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 1, 2018
|Launch price
|439 USD
|1299 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i9-11900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sTR4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|24
|Threads
|16
|48
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|250 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|68°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|87.42 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|60
