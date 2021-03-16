Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900 or Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX with 32-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 2990WX and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Newer - released 2-years and 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 74% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX – 65 vs 250 Watt
  • 66% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1654 vs 999 points
  • More than 32° C higher critical temperature
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 24 more physical cores
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 37.42 GB/s (75%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 August 13, 2018
Launch price 439 USD 1799 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen+
Model number i9-11900 -
Socket BGA-1200 sTR4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 32
Threads 16 64
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 65 W 250 W
Max. temperature 100°C 68°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 87.42 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 60

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or Intel Core i9 11900?
