Intel Core i9 11900 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 65 vs 280 Watt
- Newer - released 8-months later
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1654 vs 1272 points
- 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
- Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +29%
1662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8447
14447
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 14, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i9-11900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|sWRX8
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|2048 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|8
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|128
