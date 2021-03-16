Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900 or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900 vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

Intel Core i9 11900
VS
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
Intel Core i9 11900
AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3955WX and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Consumes up to 77% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX – 65 vs 280 Watt
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1654 vs 1272 points
  • 21% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
  • Supports up to 2048 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 14, 2020
Launch price 439 USD -
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900 -
Socket BGA-1200 sWRX8
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 280 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 2048 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 8
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 128

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 9 5900X or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
2. Ryzen 9 3900X or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
3. Ryzen 9 5950X or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
4. Ryzen 9 3950X or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
5. Core i9 10980XE or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
6. Ryzen Threadripper 2990WX or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
7. Ryzen Threadripper 2970WX or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
8. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3975WX or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
9. Core i9 11900K or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX
10. Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3995WX or Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3955WX or Intel Core i9 11900?
EnglishРусский