Intel Core i9 11900 vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
96
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
40
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
97
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
78
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 11900 – 14 vs 65 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1431
Apple M1 +4%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +71%
13144
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3453
Apple M1 +8%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +55%
23071
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1718
Apple M1 +1%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +27%
9552
7508
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i9-11900
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|25x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1278 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|1024
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|128
|TGP
|15 W
|10 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|5120x2880 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
