Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900 or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900 vs Apple M1

Intel Core i9 11900
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i9 11900
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • More powerful Apple M1 GPU integrated graphics: 2.6 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i9 11900 – 14 vs 65 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900
1431
Apple M1 +4%
1486
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +71%
13144
Apple M1
7673
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900
3453
Apple M1 +8%
3741
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +55%
23071
Apple M1
14898
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900
1718
Apple M1 +1%
1732
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +27%
9552
Apple M1
7508

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i9-11900 -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1278 MHz
Shading Units 256 1024
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 128
TGP 15 W 10 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 5120x2880 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900
0.46 TFLOPS
Apple M1 +465%
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 11900 and Core i9 10900K
2. Core i9 11900 and Ryzen 9 5950X
3. Core i9 11900 and Core i9 10900
4. Core i9 11900 and Core i9 11900K
5. Core i9 11900 and Core i9 11900F
6. Apple M1 and Core i7 1065G7
7. Apple M1 and Core i5 10300H
8. Apple M1 and Core i5 1135G7
9. Apple M1 and Ryzen 7 5800H
10. Apple M1 and Core i5 8250U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i9 11900?
EnglishРусский