Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900 or M1 Pro: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900 vs Apple M1 Pro

Intel Core i9 11900
VS
Apple M1 Pro
Intel Core i9 11900
Apple M1 Pro

We compared two CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 (desktop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro (laptop) with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 63% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.46 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Around 154.8 GB/s (310%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 54% less energy than the Core i9 11900 – 30 vs 65 Watt
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900
1463
M1 Pro +5%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +8%
13383
M1 Pro
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900
23610
M1 Pro
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900
1767
M1 Pro
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900
10078
M1 Pro +27%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 October 18, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake -
Model number i9-11900 -
Socket BGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 25x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 65 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 2048
TMUs 64 128
ROPs 32 64
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900
0.46 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +1030%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (14.3%)
12 (85.7%)
Total votes: 14

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Max vs Intel Core i9 11900
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5950X vs Intel Core i9 11900
3. Intel Core i9 10900 vs Intel Core i9 11900
4. Intel Core i9 11900K vs Intel Core i9 11900
5. Intel Core i9 11900F vs Intel Core i9 11900
6. Intel Core i7 9750H vs Apple M1 Pro
7. Intel Core i7 1185G7 vs Apple M1 Pro
8. Intel Core i9 11980HK vs Apple M1 Pro
9. Apple M1 vs Apple M1 Pro

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i9 11900?
EnglishРусский