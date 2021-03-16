Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900 or Core i7 10700F: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900 vs i7 10700F

Intel Core i9 11900
VS
Intel Core i7 10700F
Intel Core i9 11900
Intel Core i7 10700F

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700F and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1278 points
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +27%
1615
Core i7 10700F
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and i7 10700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 439 USD 298 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900 i7-10700F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page Intel Core i7 10700F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 5 3600 vs Core i7 10700F
2. Core i7 10750H vs Core i7 10700F
3. Ryzen 7 3700X vs Core i7 10700F
4. Core i7 10700K vs Core i7 10700F
5. Ryzen 7 3800X vs Core i7 10700F
6. Core i7 10700 vs Core i7 10700F
7. Ryzen 7 3800XT vs Core i7 10700F
8. Core i9 10900F vs Core i7 10700F
9. Core i7 10700KF vs Core i7 10700F
10. Core i5 10400F vs Core i7 10700F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700F or i9 11900?
EnglishРусский