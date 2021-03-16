Intel Core i9 11900 vs i7 10700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1278 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4817
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2862
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16895
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +27%
1615
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7848
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|298 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900
|i7-10700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|Intel Core i7 10700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
