Intel Core i9 11900 vs i7 11700

Intel Core i9 11900
VS
Intel Core i7 11700
Intel Core i9 11900
Intel Core i7 11700

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700 and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +43%
13254
Core i7 11700
9282
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +10%
3418
Core i7 11700
3095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +12%
23142
Core i7 11700
20571
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and i7 11700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i9-11900 i7-11700
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 64
ROPs 32 32
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 11700
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page Intel Core i7 11700 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700 or i9 11900?
