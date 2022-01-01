Intel Core i9 11900 vs i7 11700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +1%
1446
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +43%
13254
9282
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +10%
3418
3095
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +12%
23142
20571
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +3%
1701
1658
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900 +1%
9668
9579
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900
|i7-11700
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|64
|ROPs
|32
|32
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
