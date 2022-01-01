Intel Core i9 11900 vs i7 11700 VS Intel Core i9 11900 Intel Core i7 11700 We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 11700 and 11900 Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and i7 11700

General Vendor Intel Intel Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake Model number i9-11900 i7-11700 Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 750 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.9 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 25x 25x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm TDP 65 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 100°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz Shading Units 256 256 TMUs 64 64 ROPs 32 32 Execution Units 32 32 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz iGPU FLOPS Core i9 11900 0.46 TFLOPS Core i7 11700 0.46 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page Intel Core i7 11700 official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20