Intel Core i9 11900 vs i7 11700F
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
548
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5127
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8496
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900
|i7-11700F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|Intel Core i7 11700F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
