Intel Core i9 11900 vs i7 12700
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700 with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700
- Newer - released 10-months later
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1468
Core i7 12700 +27%
1868
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13390
Core i7 12700 +20%
16134
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3479
Core i7 12700 +14%
3968
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23433
Core i7 12700 +36%
31754
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1727
Core i7 12700 +5%
1821
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9768
Core i7 12700 +30%
12709
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 1, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i9-11900
|i7-12700
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 770
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 770
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|256
|TMUs
|64
|16
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|Intel Core i7 12700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
