We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 12700K with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700K and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 12700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700K
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1936 vs 1711 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900
1468
Core i7 12700K +32%
1939
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900
13390
Core i7 12700K +72%
22992
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900
3479
Core i7 12700K +16%
4046
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900
23433
Core i7 12700K +42%
33206
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900
1727
Core i7 12700K +12%
1937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900
9768
Core i7 12700K +43%
14002
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and i7 12700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 27, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i9-11900 i7-12700K
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i9 11900
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700K
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page Intel Core i7 12700K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

