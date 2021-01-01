Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900 or Core i9 10850K: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900 vs i9 10850K

Intel Core i9 11900
Intel Core i9 11900
VS
Intel Core i9 10850K
Intel Core i9 10850K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 1.8 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz i9 10850K with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10850K and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i9 10850K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10850K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900
4755
Core i9 10850K +35%
6424
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and i9 10850K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 July 27, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i9-11900 i9-10850K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 1.8 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 18x 36x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 20MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i9 10850K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 10900 or Core i9 11900
2. Core i9 10900K or Core i9 10850K
3. Core i7 10700K or Core i9 10850K
4. Ryzen 9 3900X or Core i9 10850K
5. Core i7 10850H or Core i9 10850K
6. Core i9 9900K or Core i9 10850K
7. Ryzen 9 3950X or Core i9 10850K
8. Ryzen 9 3900XT or Core i9 10850K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10850K or i9 11900?
EnglishРусский