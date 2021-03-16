Intel Core i9 11900 vs i9 10900F
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 2.8 GHz i9 10900F with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 26% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1304 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10900F
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
520
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5903
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3060
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +25%
1615
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9183
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|439 USD
|422 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900
|i9-10900F
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|5.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|Intel Core i9 10900F official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
