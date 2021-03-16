Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900 or Core i9 10980XE: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i9 10980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10980XE and 11900
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1654 vs 1174 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • More than 14° C higher critical temperature
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900
8447
Core i9 10980XE +80%
15232

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900 and i9 10980XE

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 7, 2019
Launch price 439 USD 1979 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Cascade Lake
Model number i9-11900 i9-10980XE
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-2066
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 18
Threads 16 36
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 25MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 65 W 165 W
Max. temperature 100°C 86°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900 official page Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 48
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i9 10980XE or i9 11900?
