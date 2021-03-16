Intel Core i9 11900 vs i9 10980XE
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900 with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i9 10980XE with 18-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i9 10980XE – 65 vs 165 Watt
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1654 vs 1174 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- More than 14° C higher critical temperature
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i9 10980XE
- Has 10 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 9 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
8756
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2671
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
34158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900 +40%
1662
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8447
Core i9 10980XE +80%
15232
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 7, 2019
|Launch price
|439 USD
|1979 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Cascade Lake
|Model number
|i9-11900
|i9-10980XE
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-2066
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|18
|Threads
|16
|36
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|25MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|165 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|86°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900 official page
|Intel Core i9 10980XE official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|48
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
