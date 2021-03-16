Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i9 11900F or Ryzen 7 3700X: what's better?

Intel Core i9 11900F vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Intel Core i9 11900F
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
Intel Core i9 11900F
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700X and 11900F
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1644 vs 1255 points
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +29%
1615
Ryzen 7 3700X
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F
6865
Ryzen 7 3700X +22%
8355

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i9 11900F and AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2019
Launch price 422 USD 329 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i9-11900F -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.5 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 25x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 65 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i9 11900F official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

