Intel Core i9 11900F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1739 vs 1569 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1395
Ryzen 7 5700G +10%
1535
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13107
Ryzen 7 5700G +9%
14241
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3525
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
23688
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +9%
1708
1561
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +9%
9684
8863
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|422 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|10.7 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|45-65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|512
|TMUs
|-
|32
|ROPs
|-
|8
|TGP
|-
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
