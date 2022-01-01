Intel Core i9 11900F vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 2.5 GHz Intel Core i9 11900F against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i9 11900F
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D – 65 vs 105 Watt
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.2 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Has 80 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1411
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +7%
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13203
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +13%
14908
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +40%
3536
2531
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i9 11900F +4%
23950
22985
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i9 11900F +5%
1732
1643
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9555
Ryzen 7 5800X3D +18%
11320
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i9-11900F
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|25x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|96MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|65 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, DDR4-2933, DDR4-2667
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i9 11900F official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|24
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1